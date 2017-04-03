Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent drowning death of teenage boy that occurred on Friday.

Reports are that shortly after 4:30pm, the teenage boy was swimming in waters off the western tip of Arawak Cay, when he lost consciousness.

The victim was transported to shore where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are also searching for the suspects responsible for a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday.

Reports are that shortly after 4:30pm, a man was walking on Nassau Street, when the occupants of a vehicle pulled up and shot him before speeding off. The man was taken to hospital where he is detained in serious condition.

Investigations are ongoing in both incidents.