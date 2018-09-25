Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred yesterday, which has left an adult female with injuries. According to reports, shortly after 9:00am, a woman was standing at a bus stop on Farrington Road, when she was approached by a male who stabbed her about the body, before running away. She was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition. A short time later, a man presented himself into the Central Detective Unit and was taken into custody in connection with this incident. Investigations are ongoing.