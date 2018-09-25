The getaway driver of a brazen armed robbery got more than he bargained for when he set out to rob a bank customer this morning.Â

Police sayÂ that a customer was about to enter theÂ Royal Bank of CanadaÂ Prince Charles Branch after 11:00am when a man robbed him of several deposit bags before jumping into a Toyota Passo with another man.Â

As the two were attempting to leave the scene, officers from the Bahamas Department of corrections confronted them.

TheÂ driver of the Passo reportedly Â attempted to hit the officers with the vehicle, and in fear of his life, one of the officers pulled out his service weapon and fired in the direction of the suspect, hitting him.Â

His accomplice, however, escaped into a nearby residential area.Â

At last report, the injured man was in stable condition under heavy police guard.Â

Meantime, several deposit bags were recovered and investigations into the matter are ongoing.