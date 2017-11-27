Police Officers are set to receive their third overtime compensation in early 2018, according to Executive Chairman, Sonny Miller.

Speaking with the media at the launch of its quarterly news digest, Mr. Miller said that they have already been given the month they will receive their due compensation.

“We’ve been given a date, January 2018. We know it may be long, we want to encourage our members to let’s bear with it.

“Again, let’s look at the fact that we are actually being paid, all the court battle is finished and so even though we believe it’s our money, and we should want it now, we are patient and we are professional enough to wait on it.

Although given the month they will receive the payment and not an actual date, Mr. Miller said the association intends to meet with the Minister of Finance to request a specific date.

“As an association, we seek to meet with the Minister of Finance and kind of see if he can work out anything for us so that we can get that payment sometime around January 14 or 15, because January really is a long month for us, as a matter of fact, for all government employees,” Mr. Miller said.

A final payment is expected in May 2018.

Mr. Miller also revealed the associations’ intent to seek a pay increase as officers had not had an increase in 20 years.

“We have already put together a committee that will be looking at proposed salary increases for police officers, we haven’t had one in a very, very long time.

“We want the public to know that we are out there working daily, our members are out there working daily and we don’t want them to get the overtime payment, which was owed to us from 2014-2015, to get that mixed up with what we seek to do when it comes to putting in our proposal for salary increase.

“We haven’t had one in almost 20 years,” Mr. Miller stated.