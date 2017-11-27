The Roots Junkanoo group has received a much needed donation.

The reigning New Years day champions received $10,000 from Bahamas Striping Group of Companies towards the upcoming holiday parades.

Managing director of Bahamas Striping Dr. Allen Albury said the investment was an investment in community.

“I think what was important for us was recognizing that junkanoo groups play a vital role in the development of our young people in terms of the artistic culture also in terms of the discipline and keeping our young men and women off the streets, men in particular,” Albury said.

He added that the groups give youth something positive to do and thus they thought that it was vitally important for the company to be apart.

“We celebrate with the roots group and wish them all the best in the 2017/2018 junkanoo season,” Albury said.

While Atlantis remains the primary sponsor for the group, the investment will land Bahamas Striping Group advertisement on one of the groups pieces.

Roots director of finance Dwayne Ellis said their focus this year extended beyond bay street.

“We have been the first group to start a scholarship fund. This year we were able to give five of our group members assistance to attend universities in the United States, Canada and China,” Ellis said.

He added that with the assistance of the funds, they will continue to focus on their theme of “What happens after Bay Street”.

“ The funds we received will go towards our worthy causes for the upcoming year,” Ellis said.