A man wanted for questioning in connection with possession of illegal firearms was shot dead by police yesterday morning on the playground of Columbus Primary School, making him the sixth killed by officers so far this year.

The man, reportedly wielding a knife, was shot when he attempted to attack police officers, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander.

According to reports, shortly before 7a.m yesterday police, acting on information, went to Collins Avenue and Wulff Road, where they spotted the man they wanted to question.

Upon seeing the officers, the suspect attempted to evade the police.

It is alleged that as officers approached the male, he produced a knife and made an advance towards them. The officers then discharged their weapons in the direction of the male, wounding him.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to ACP Fernander, the Coroner visited the scene and was updated. He also confirmed that a knife was recovered at the scene.

Just a day before, police shot and killed a man who is alleged to have been attempting to conduct a drug deal or transaction Cedar Way, off Carmichael Road. His killing was the fifth for the year.

Prior to that shooting, police shot and killed a man on Plantol Street off East Street last month.

The Coroner’s Office is actively investigating the matters.