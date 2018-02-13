Lead Attorney for Jean Rony Jean Charles Fred Smith says his client will seek over a million dollars in damages from the government of the Bahamas.

He revealed the figure while speaking to reporters after yesterday’s hearing.

“I said that Mr. Jean Rony is entitled to substantial damages. He would be seeking over $1million when we come to the assessment, because Mr. Harvey Tynes got $350,000 for 17 hours in jail and Tamar Murson got nearly $400,000 for three days.

“Jean Rony’s case involved being in a detention center for nearly four months and was expelled from The Bahamas.

“While I am not looking to influence the judge’s assessment of damages, I was simply referring to the other cases in comparison. He would be entitled to substantive damages,” Mr. Smith said.

One example was Atain Takitota, a Japanese man, who was awarded more than $1 million in damages by the Supreme Court after being wrongfully imprisoned for years in The Bahamas.

According to court documents, Jean-Charles was arrested on a routine status check on Fire Trail Road on September 18, 2017.