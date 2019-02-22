Categorized | National News

Police Investigating Twelfth homicide

A suspected drive by shooting spree  has left  one person  dead and three wounded in hospital.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told reporters on the scene last night that they received a call around 9:20 that gunshots had been fired in the area of Lightbourne Avenue, Yellow Elder, and that several people had been shot as a result.

“Once those officers arrived on the scene they met four victims who were shot multiple times, three males and one female.” 

“EMS was called,  took  three of those to the hospital and the fourth victim drove himself to the hospital. 

“We were informed shortly thereafter that one of those persons has succumbed to those injuries.

“The only thing we can tell you is that shortly before that time,  some vehicle drove through this corner and saw those persons who were outside one of the residents here, opened fire on them and as a result they were shot multiple times,” he said.     

Police have also confirmed that the deceased was a male. Yellow Elder has long been considered a hotspot area, but Chief Superintendent Cash assures that what happened last night is no indication that crime in on the increase in that community.

He said, “this is an isolated incident.  Unfortunately,  there are four victims who received multiple gunshot injuries which resulted in one succumbing to those injuries,  but again the police are committed to looking at areas like this and I can tell you we were through this area just prior to this incident occurring.”    

Again, police are appealing to the public for assistance in solving this latest crime. This is the country’s twelfth homicide. 

