The testing on the required software for the restructured Marco Alert System is complete, National Security Minister Marvin Dames told reporters yesterday.

The recent abduction of a three-year-old boy renewed concerns about the restructured system, which is an order giving the green light for urgent bulletins to be issued in such serious cases.

Mr. Dames, however, said that there were still some concerns surrounding the matter.

He said, “those concerns after the testing were reported back to the company, and they were able to address those concerns. Now, they’re in the process of putting together the proposal, and we should be submitting that proposal to Cabinet in short order.”

“In addition to the regulations, we would have completed our review, of the draft regulations and we have a Cabinet paper on those regulations. So, they should be submitted to Cabinet within the next few weeks.”, he added.

This past Sunday, two females reportedly abducted Shavard Bain Jr off his bicycle.

The following morning, he was dropped off at a wash house on Joe Farrington and Fox Hill road.

There is the claim that while in custody the child’s father was brutalized at the hands of police.

Reiterating a stance taken by Police Commissioner, Anthony Ferguson, the Minister noted that if the father feels he was aggrieved, he has a right to file a report and the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

He said, “what you’re seeing in this police force today is the highest level of transparency. That is what we as a government promised the Bahamian people and we’re delivering on that.”

Police have since issued a wanted poster for a woman said to have light brown complexion and heavy build.

The suspect is wanted for kidnapping.