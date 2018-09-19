New Providence Police are investigating a shooting incident which left a man with injuries.

According to reports, shortly before 9:00am yesterday, a man was standing outside his home on Bowe Alley off Finlayson Street, when he got into a verbal altercation with another man.

The man then shot him with a firearm before running away.

The victim was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meantime, Police are seeking the public’s help in locating wanted suspect.

The suspect is wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery investigation.

Edward Colebrooke, 18, of Sixth Street, Coconut Grove is described as being 5’9 tall, slim built with dark brown complexion.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Colebrooke to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502- 9991/2, 919/911, crime stoppers at 328-TIPS or the nearest police station.

Police are also seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has been reported missing by family members on 11th September, 2018.

Aaron Dudley Smith, 35, of Stack Avenue, Nassau Village is described as being approximately 6” tall, slim build with drown complexion.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aaron Smith is also asked to contact the Central Detective Unit, crime stoppers or the nearest Police Station.