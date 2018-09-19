The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires. We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings.

While the 2018 series salutes fashion mogul Peter Nygård’s Golden Jubilee detailing his rags to riches story, his incredible business success over these past fifty years and an inside look at how he did it, The Clifton Review will also continue to address current affairs as they relate to the good of The Bahamas.

Nygard’s 50th Anniversary Extravaganza

By P.J. Malone

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard celebrated his fifty years in business in grand style last week. It began with the opening of a new entrance to his 155,000-square foot head office and distribution centre in the city of Winnipeg located in the Manitoba Province of Canada.

However, the crowning glory featured at the grand opening was the new NYGARD Gallery that walks you through the company’s history, tells Nygard’s rags-to-riches story and showcases Nygard artifacts like the one-room structure Nygard’s family lived in after immigrating to Canada.

His celebration activities ended Friday night with a gala filled with the opulence of a star-studded Hollywood event. The Winnipeg Free Press described it as follows:

Dressed in a tux and tails and making a grand entrance surrounded by supermodels, fashion mogul Peter Nygård threw a 50th anniversary party for his Nygård International in Winnipeg on Friday night that rivalled any Hollywood bash.

The sold-out, black-tie gala at the RBC Convention Centre featured 1,800 guests, a dining area that looked like Arctic tundra, a New York-style fashion show and a VIP list with dignitaries from Finland, country star Tanya Tucker, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, deputy premier Heather Stefanson, MP Terry Duguid and a video greeting from Winnipeg Jets and Finnish hockey superstar Teemu Selanne.

Models, dressed in military-style jean bomber jackets with Nygård’s image on the back, greeted guests and then put on a runway show featuring fashions from the five decades of Nygård’s career, set to booming music and flashing lights. (Reporter Ashley Prest: “Nygård hosts Hollywood-worthy anniversary gala: Fashion mogul celebrates 50th anniversary, eyes 100th”. September 14, 2018)

Can you imagine a ball with 1800 people in attendance? What a grand celebration and one so well earned by Peter Nygard who has taken a struggling company to heights of hundreds of millions over fifty years.

The article shares this about Nygard’s company from a company executive:

“It’s a Winnipeg company with offices all over the world, but this is our home. For him to invest $5 million in his Winnipeg office and donate over $22 million to CancerCare Manitoba and the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, tonight is celebrating his investment here on so many levels,” said Sharon Clarke, the company’s vice-president of communications.

Additionally, the article reveals these sentiments from a 40-year NYGARD associate:

“I love working for him because he’s a brilliant man and he has so much vision. He treats us all like family,” said Law, 85, vice-president of technical design. She worked in Hong Kong from 1986-1990 among other Nygård locations and frequently travels to Nygård’s other corporate offices in New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

The reporter shares the following final note in the article: “In a promotional video marking the 50th anniversary which was shown at the gala, the 74-year-old Nygård suggested he plans to stick around for another 50 years.”

One thing you can say about Peter Nygard: whatever he does, he does in style. There are countless videos of fifty years of extravaganzas with fashion shows and major events including years of star-studded Hollywood galas for the Oscars that Nygard sponsored. The thing they all have in common is that they are done well and done with quintessential Nygard elegance and panache.

Congratulations once again Peter Nygard on your phenomenal fifty years of achievements!