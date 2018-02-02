Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander is calling for the creation of a gun court.

Speaking with our team yesterday, Fernander said this would help with a swifter court process for those caught with illegal firearms.

“Take the high-powered weapon that was taken off of the street over the weekend, that should go to the Supreme Court for stiffer penalties. Now we know the government is looking at ways such as the bail act and other stiffer penalties; but I would look at a gun Court so that they can swiftly move through the system,” ACP Fernander said.

He added that if a culprit is caught with a gun, it should not take two to three years to try them.

“I believe with a gun court these matters will move swiftly through the system,” ACP Fernander said.

Yesterday he led an elite team through the Bain and Grants town area and found a quantity of cocaine, marijuana and an assault weapon.

Fernander said they were acting on intelligence and encouraged the public to continue to work with them to better the communities.

“All is not lost; we want to continue to express to the public not to let these criminals try to tie you in with them. Weed them out; assist the police in weeding these criminals out of the community so that you will be able to move safely through the community and your kids can play and have no problem,” Fernander said.

He added that he believes their latest crime strategies have struck fear in the hearts of criminals and asked that the public continue to pray for the police’s guidance and protection.

For the first 31 days of the year officers have taken 11 unlicensed weapons off the street.