ALIV introduced another facet to its emerging technology. The ALIV GO and ALIV SOHO were launched yesterday.

ALIV GO, a mobile broadband which can be used anywhere in The Bahamas, while you’re driving or relaxing on the beach and the ALIV SOHO is geared primarily towards small offices and or home offices.

Chief ALIV Solutions architect, Dwayne Davis explained the capacity of both devices.

“It is geared more towards those that have an IPAD, a laptop or any type of tablet that they want to use; it will not replace your phone,” Mr. Davis indicated.

Providing beneficial examples, Mr. Davis said, “for, example, you’re picking up the kids in the afternoon from school, they can use their IPADS to occupy their time, like watching movies online while you’re driving watch movies online while you’re driving.

“It is not meant for you to take with you outside the Bahamas, its use is exclusively for The Bahamas,” Mr. Davis furthered stated.

Johnny Ingle, ALIV Chief Champion informed the media of the introductory prices for the mobile broadband.

The ALIV GO comes with a free Alcatel modem, with a monthly plan of $75 and the ALIV SOHO’s Huawei Router for $49 with a monthly plan of $75.

For the month of February, ALIV will be offering discounted upgrades to current your plans.