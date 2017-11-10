Quantities of dangerous drugs were seized this week. According to Police on Wednesday shortly after 7pm, Mobile Division Officers on patrol on Wulff Road and in the area of Mackey Street, spotted a white Toyota vehicle with the driver looking apprehensive.

Once the driver spotted the officers, he began acting strange and in a suspicious manner. Police then stopped the vehicle and conducted a search and the search revealed two plastic wrapping with marijuana.

The suspect, adult male resident of Monastery Park was taken into custody and is expected to be charged this before week end.

Additionally, one male was arrested with stolen property. Around seven Wednesday evening, police received information of a male in possession of potential stolen items.

Again, Mobile Division officers on routine patrol on Rosewood Street, Pinewood Gardens were dispatched to a residence of that street where he was found in possession of two 250 Yamaha engines which were reportedly stolen. Investigations are ongoing.

Twenty-six year old Antonio Johnson of Limewood Lane, Grand Bahama and 20 year Meichilano Bridgewater of Weddle Avenue, Grand Bahama were both arraigned on before Magistrate Renkin Johnson in Magistrate Court yesterday.

Johnson and Bridgewater were arraigned with one count possession of a Firearm with the intent to endanger life and one count of attempted murder charges.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections where they will await trial until February 5th 2018.