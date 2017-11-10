Police on the island of Eleuthera have seized a large quantity of drugs in in an unoccupied residence.

According to police reports, around 2:30pm yesterday, a joint operation conducted by officers from the Eleuthera Division and Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) assisted by US Drug Enforcement Agents, resulted in the seizure of 77 bales of marijuana during a search of on unoccupied residence in Governors Harbour.

No one was arrested in connection with the matter.

Meantime quick action by police officers in the New Providence resulted in a number of illegal firearms, ammunition and dangerous drugs from entering the streets.

Police reports indicate that shortly after 10am yesterday, the Mobile Division Officers along with the K-9 Unit Officers conducted a search of a property at Quarry Mission Road and discovered a quantity of marijuana.

A Bahamian male is in custody assisting the police with the investigations.

In a second incident shortly before noon, DEU Officers executed a search warrant on a residence Gibbs Lane and found a black Sky CPX handgun and 53 round of ammunition along with a quantity of marijuana.

Three suspects were taken into custody in connection with this seizure.

A short time later, officers of the Anti-Gang and Firearms Investigation Unit conducted another seizure.

This time, shortly after 1pm, officers of that unit, acting on information, went to an Auto Body Repair Shop on Zion Boulevard, South Beach, where they conducted a search of a 2015 Chevy Malibu. During the search two magazines and 34 rounds of ammunition were discovered.

No one was arrested in this matter and investigations are ongoing.

Police also took into custody two men for questioning on a number of armed robberies.

According to reports, shortly after 10am officers from the Mobile Division were on routine patrol, and while acting on information, went to Armstrong Street and Dowdswell Street where they intercepted a blue Nissan vehicle with two men who were wanted in connection with a number of recent armed robberies.