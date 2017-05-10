Addressing scores of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters on Clifford Park on Monday, Prime Minister Perry Christie warned supporters and Bahamians on what he called special foreign interests that are backing the Free National Movement’s (FNM) campaign.

Mr. Christie said millions of dollars have been spent in what he calls a smear campaign designed to undermine the accomplishments of the PLP.

“Our democracy is facing a new threat. We’re just a very small country and yet some very dangerous people are pouring some serious money and millions of dollars into propaganda and lies to tear the PLP down.

“I ask you this question, why do you think they are doing this? I’m not just talking about now, but years of lies and big money has spent financing fake scandals, fake websites, fake social media, fake protest movements.

“People who get together and say they represent issues and turn up in FNM shirts.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before. Ask yourself this, all this money, who are these people and what is it they want from this country,” Mr. Christie said.

The prime minister added that the combination of the foreign interest and the instability of the FNM is ultimately a recipe for disaster for the country.

“So you have all this special interest money tied up with the FNM and then you have an FNM itself that has never been weaker or more broken. All of this makes them really dangerous.

“Dangerous to this country, a party that is unstable, a party that has special interests and outsiders that want to take up parts of the country’s economy for themselves,” Mr. Christie said.

The prime minister’s position was reiterated by Tall Pines candidate Leslie Miller who said with the re-emergence of former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette the country must be careful as to revisit the past.

“I want you all to be solemn in your duties and appreciate that we as a country have come a long way, but when you see the great whites coming back on the scene again and the big white boys out Lyford Cay who are spending millions of dollars to buy our country,” Mr. Miller said.

Last month noted queen’s council and Save the Bays attorney Fred Smith admitted on a video that was posted on his Facebook page that he was indeed funding the FNM.