Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis keeping a promise made, traveled to North Andros last Friday to personally meet, console and comfort all those grappling with the loss of loved ones following that fatal plane crash last week Wednesday.

Forty-two-year-old pilot Darren Clarke, 49-year-old mother of two, Margaret Adderley; father of two Valentino Cardinal Knowles, father of one, Carter Campbell and mother and daughter, Desiree Russell and 10-year-old Destinique Wilson perished when the Piper Aztec plane taking them to Nassau crashed in waters off Andros. It was the first fatal plane crash in the country in over a year.

Bahamas Christian Council President Delton Fernander prayed for the families on the visit to the grief shaken community of North Andros, speaking above intermittent wails.

Offering words of sympathy, Dr. Minnis said, “this is indeed a sad moment and tragedy for Andros, it a large land mass, but a strong community. The question is always asked, why would such an event occur? Why me? Why us? And why the end road at this time when they have not yet begun their life.

“We all look for excuses, blame this one or the other, but what we do know for certain is that whatever happens in this world, one man knows why he wants it to happen and that’s God. And whatever happened, God wanted it this way. He would know why. Be assured that the government of the Bahamas will continue to support the family as much as we can,” Dr. Minnis said.

The Prime Minister also promised that counsellors will be available this week, not only for the victims’ families, but the entire community. Meantime, a memorial is planned for this week.