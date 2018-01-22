Three Water and Sewerage employees Friday were arraigned before Magistrates Court on stealing charges.

The accused men were formally charged with one count of stealing by reason of employment.

According to court documents, Sunday November 19th 2017, 35 year old Lejaith Paul, 38 year old Kerven Pierre and 28 year old Latario Bowe stole one fire hydrant from Water and Sewerage John F Kennedy Drive valued at $1,024.92 dollars by reason of Employment on November 19th.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney indicated that the court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail for the offense.

The trio were not required to enter a plea and were remanded. Their matter was adjourned to February 9th.

All three men were represented by Attorney Alex Dorsette.