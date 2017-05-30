As an active hurricane season approaches, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis urged the officials at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to use all media tools to disseminate information about the upcoming hurricanes.

Dr. Minnis made this comment while touring NEMA’s headquarters yesterday.

“Make use of all media tools to disseminate information in preparation of an unexpected storm. For example, radio, television, Facebook, Twitter, billboards etc. I particularly emphasize the use of social media, which will allow you to connect directly and immediately with Bahamians and residents throughout the country,” he said.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s has predicted between 11 and 17 named storms this Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Five to nine of which will become hurricanes and two of four of which will become major hurricanes.

Dr. Minnis also encouraged NEMA officials to reactivate the hurricane committees.

“Reactivate your hurricane committee in all Family Island districts. You may wish to consider hurricane sub-committee by districts or zones in New Providence and Grand Bahama. Ensure you have the tools and equipment. Coordinate with relevant government agencies and you should, along with relevant government agencies or partners, clear or unclog water drains,” Dr. Minnis said.

The prime minister further suggested that all projects be completed before others are started.

“I wish for you to provide the Office of the Prime Minister a report of the remaining houses to be repaired post-Hurricane Matthew,” he said.

“I am aware that you have not commenced your new housing program since Matthew. I hope you can start to rebuild homes shortly as I understand a number of people are without homes.”

Dr. Minnis acknowledged that there is much work left to be done and that leaves his administration to redouble its efforts in the shortest period of time to bring relief to those still reeling from the devastation wrought by previous storms.

Emergency support functions attending yesterday’s session included: Representatives from National Recovery and Reconstruction Unit (NRRU), Office of the Prime Minister, Department of Meteorology, Department of Public Health, BTC, Water and Sewerage Corporation, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Bahamas Power and Light, Department of Social Services, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, Ministry of Health, Department of Local Government, Department of Gender and Family Affairs, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, Bahamas Information Services, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Bahamas Red Cross, Ministry of Works and Bahamas Department of Corrections.