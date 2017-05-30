Raising 10 children with no job for three years, and living in a country with an unemployment rate at 18 percent is the explanation the attorney for Sergio Demeritte told the court yesterday as he stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes on possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Thirty-two-year-old Demeritte, of 31 Carmichael Road, along with 45-year-old Charmaine Munroe and 40-year-old Chekera Munroe, both of Sixth Street the Grove, were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the latest drug seizure that occurred last Friday at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA)

Appearing with attorney Bjorn Ferguson, the three were charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to supply cocaine, while Demeritte alone was also charged with three counts of possession of dangerous drugs; one count of possession with intent to supply, one count of taking preparatory steps to export dangerous drugs and one count of exportation of dangerous drugs.

It is alleged that on Friday, May 26, the three being concerned together were found in possession of four pounds of cocaine while en route to Fort Lauderdale Florida from LPIA.

They all pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy charges, while Demeritte pleaded guilty to all the other charges.

After Demeritte pleaded guilty to the three counts, Mr. Ferguson mitigated on Demeritte’s behalf noting that “he did not waste the court’s time, pleaded guilty and is remorseful.”

Mr. Ferguson also noted that “with the demands and obligations to his family [raising 10 children] and after being unsuccessful in finding gainful employment, he made an irrational decision,” he begged the mercy of the court.

Acknowledging Demeritte’s early plea of guilty, his remorse and cooperation with law enforcers, Deputy Chief Magistrate Forbes said however, that Demeritte must accept “personal responsibility for his actions.”

The deputy chief magistrate also made reference to the recent actions of others who attempted do the same [smuggling drugs] and told Demeritte that those events should have been an example to him.

He then told Demeritte that “finance cannot be the sole motivation.”

The deputy chief magistrate accepted Demeritte’s plea and subsequently sentenced him to four years for possession with intent to supply, two years for taking steps to export and two years for exportation, all to run concurrently.

As to the conspiracy charge, all three defendants, Demeritte, Chekera and Charmaine Munroe, were remanded and is expected to return to court on June 1.

As both ladies were denied bail, the deputy chief magistrate advised that they could make application to the Supreme Court for bail.