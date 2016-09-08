Prime Minister Perry Christie gave an update yesterday on the condition of one of his aides and driver, who was wounded Monday night.

Speaking to reporters after a presentation was made to The Centerville Community Center, Mr. Christie said that he’s thankful that his aide seems to be showing positive signs.

“I went to see him yesterday. I was very encouraged when I met him he was able to speak to me about the incident he looked good but obviously the first two days after you have a traumatic impact on your body needs time to process.

“Obviously we’re waiting for time to demonstrate what we see is actually happening with him is all positive.

“I was happy to see at all times he acted positively and effectively as police officer and the Commissioner of the Police has indicated to me that he has commended him.

“We’re thankful by the grace of God that he is alive and we hope that he will improve rapidly and have a speedy recovery,” Mr. Christie said.

The prime minister added that incidents such as these highlight the importance of initiatives such as Urban Renewal in addressing the current crime situation in the country.

“This happened in my constituency (Odle Corner), quite frankly we have to continue to press forward not just to put in place preventative methodology, we have given the police a lot of new equipment and access to levels of technology to make their job of interdicting and prevention much easier.

“The purpose of Urban Renewal is to be able to holistically deal with young people and people generally as they exist in their communities with all the challenges they face.

“Also not all the resources dedicated to this area but to incrementally demonstrate that we are continuing to move forward, continuing to bring about progress in the lives of people and to continue to inspire confidence in the view that these communities can be made whole ,” Mr. Christie said.

Sgt. Dixon had just pulled up to a home in Odle Corner around 11:00 p.m. on Monday Night when he was shot by two men armed with handguns.

Dixon returned fire, injuring one suspect while the other escaped on foot.

Head of the Central Detective Unit Superintendent Clayton Fernander said officials are making good progress on the investigations and the wounded suspect is currently in hospital under heavy police surveillance.