The Prime Minister, his cabinet along with a delegation from the Attorney General’s Office all go to Grand Bahama today, to view first hand what’s happening on that island.

This includes visiting the Grand Lucayan Hotel.

The government recently announced plans to purchase the multi-million-dollar property – no doubt a real financial sacrifice.

Press Secretary, Anthony Newbold, said some of that money will be taken from the budgets of Ministries.

“Most ministries never get to spend all the money that’s been allocated to them, it just doesn’t happen,” he said.

“The minister talked about that, that you’d look at an area that you think I can get 10 million over here and 20 million over here.

“On the other hand, one of the things I’ve also said about this whole deal is, it’s not a situation where you’re going to take 65 million or 60 million or whatever they eventually agree on, from this pot over here and say ‘here you have 65 million dollars, give me the hotel,’ it’s not going to happen,” said Newbold.

The Press Secretary said while no specific Ministry has been identified just yet, whichever ones are chosen will not necessarily suffer as a result of the purchase.

While on the island, the government also plans to speak with employees of the Lighthouse Point, as well as nearby vendors.