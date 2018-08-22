Categorized | National News

New Measures At Sandals

Posted on 22 August 2018. by Jones Bahamas

Additional hygiene and sanitation measures have been put in place  at The Sandals All-inclusive Resort, Cable Beach, following a stomach virus outbreak. The measures have  led to a reduction in the number of new cases.

“It’s very important when people describe cases that we talk about, what I call the syndromic definition,  said Health Minister, Dr. Duane Sands.

“So the typical syndromes include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“If we look at the syndromic definition, in the last 24 hours there have been no patients with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“This  is not to say that there haven’t been people with nausea, or people with vomiting or people with diarrhea.

“But even if you consider that definition, one of or two of the above, the numbers are decreasing.

“And so we are hoping that we’re watching the end of this challenge, believed to be a problem with norovirus, which is very difficult to identify except with expensive testing,” said Dr. Sands.

The gastrointestinal symptoms included nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Both guests and hotel workers were struck with illness.

 

 

