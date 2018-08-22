Additional hygiene and sanitation measures have been put in place at The Sandals All-inclusive Resort, Cable Beach, following a stomach virus outbreak. The measures have led to a reduction in the number of new cases.

“It’s very important when people describe cases that we talk about, what I call the syndromic definition, said Health Minister, Dr. Duane Sands.

“So the typical syndromes include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“If we look at the syndromic definition, in the last 24 hours there have been no patients with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“This is not to say that there haven’t been people with nausea, or people with vomiting or people with diarrhea.

“But even if you consider that definition, one of or two of the above, the numbers are decreasing.

“And so we are hoping that we’re watching the end of this challenge, believed to be a problem with norovirus, which is very difficult to identify except with expensive testing,” said Dr. Sands.

Both guests and hotel workers were struck with illness.