Corruption has had a heavy hand in negatively impacting the ease of business and cost of doing business in The Bahamas by millions of dollars, according to Prime Minster Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Prime Minister Minnis’ comments came during his keynote address at the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation’s (BCCEC) fourth annual National Conclave at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar yesterday morning.

Prime Minister Minnis reflected on personal experiences of corruption when trying to open his own business as a gynecologist/obstetrician.

“When I was attempting to establish a regular practice and build my own facility, I was denied a permit to construct my facility. I was told that it was not a commercial area. I then inquired as to why I was denied and was subsequently informed by officers who came and visited me that if I wanted to proceed with the construction, then I only have to do the right thing,” he said.

“Investors should not have the cost of doing business increased by certain officials looking for something.”

The prime minister also warned persons who dabble in corrupt activities.

“The policy that we have today of transferring corrupt individuals or dishonest individuals from one agency to another department will stop,” he said.

“Be assured that the only transfer you will receive is a transfer from that agency to Fox Hill.”

He further reassured attendees that “though cliché,” his government will remain committed to putting Bahamians first and move to bring greater transparency to the process of doing business in the country.