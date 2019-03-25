In the face ofÂ heavy public criticism after five high ranking officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force were added to a list of officers who previously received letters that demanded they take vacation leave with immediate effect, Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis said he has full confidence in Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson.

“We have a very astute, organized Commissioner of Police.Â The Commissioner will not do anything to endanger the lives [or] the safety of The Bahamas.

“Just as I have confidence in the Commissioner, to send individuals off on vacation, you should have confidence.

“He and his team have already cut crime down dramatically. In the inner city alone.

“Murder has decreased by 40 percent, when we look at the rates.Â Armed robbery has decreased by 24 percent. So, if I trust him, and the Bahamian people trust him, I would hope that the press do,” Dr. Minnis said.

When asked by reporters, following his recent trip to Mar-a-largo Florida, about the move to have in total eight high ranking officers put on vacation, Dr. Minnis brushed off concerns adding that “they are entitled to vacation”.

“What’s wrong with asking individuals to go on vacation? They were asked to take vacation. What’s wrong with that.

“When we came in, we initiated a policy, the government initiated a policy. We asked individuals who have long vacation leave, to go on vacation, because this government will not pay you for it. That was a problem of the past. We are watching the Bahamian money,” Dr. Minnis said.

He further noted that this action, of sending persons with an extreme number of vacation accrued, has been going on across the board in the civil service.

“I’m not saying it’s happening with the police, don’t get me wrong. I worked in the public service, I came up through the public service, and it was not unusual that individuals employed in the health sector would have taken their leave but not record it, and then at the end coming near their retirement they would have three four years pay vacation.

“I am not saying that’s what happen with the police,” Dr. Minnis said.

When asked who would be named as a replacement for vacant Deputy Commissioner of Police positions, the prime minister reiterated his confidence in the policeÂ Commissioner of police.

“The police force is running very well, the Commissioner will decide what he [wants] to put forth, how he wants to rearrange his force,” Dr. Minnis said.

The latest of top cops to be put on leave include five Assistant Commissioners of Police, ACP Clayton Fernander, ACP Ashton Greeneslade, ACP Ken Strachan,Â ACP Leamond Deleveaux, and ACP Theophilus Cunningham.