Additional confirmed cases of tuberculosis in the AF Adderley and the Government High schools are begging the need for some type of protocol when it comes to dealing with such matters.

According to Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson there is the need for this, considering the union is always left to take the lead.

“I’m hoping that moving forward, a protocol will be put in place from the Ministry’s perspective.

“So that whenever things of this nature happen like tuberculosis or scabies or any communicable disease, then everyone is not running around trying to figure out what to do; but you would have the protocol in place on how it is that we would resolve it,” she said.

Mrs. Wilson said so far, she’s spoken to union representatives on both school campuses.

She said, “teachers have been identified. What is going to happen now is they will take x-rays and based on the results of the x-rays which will take 14 days to get clearance, they will determine whether they are positive and if they need to do the six-month treatment.”

The BUT President added that if there is a need for the treatment, she would ask the Health Minister to identify a specific clinic and time teachers can go.

On March 9th Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands confirmed two cases of TB on the island. He said one was at A.F Adderly Junior High School and the other at The Government High School.

At the time the Health Minister affirmed that the appropriate screening of contacts was set to begin to see who if anyone else had been infected with the disease.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease of the lungs and is spread through the lungs.

Symptoms of tuberculosis include a cough that lasts at minimum three weeks, chest pains, coughing up blood or phlegm, weakness, fatigue, weight loss, no appetite, chills, fever and obsessive sweating.