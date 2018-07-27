Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has confirmed a major project to transform the Southern Recreation Grounds and surrounding areas.

Additionally, he added that contracts are being issued and ground will soon be broken on two of the smaller parks, which are Father Marcian Peters Park and McPherson Park.

The Prime Minister said the tender has been closed on the bids for the Southern Recreation Grounds and that in short order construction will begin.

“I will soon advise the public on a project to construct government offices on Market Street. These new buildings will accommodate three government ministries, private sector office spaces and other facilities. This project will be exhausted by the private sector,” Dr. Minnis said.

Approximately the government spends $50 million annually renting property for government departments like the passport office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Immigration.

These new buildings will accommodate private offices as well as it will complement work of the over the hill initiative, providing additional employment in the area.

He said, “It will complement the work of the Over-the-Hill initiative, spurring additional economic activity and providing additional employment in this community during construction and for ongoing maintenance.”

“In time we hope to build a Native Food Market Over-the- Hill. A Native Food Market will feature Bahamian architecture and art. It will be a major economic empowerment project and revitalization project.”

“Such a Native Food Market will welcome scores of Bahamians and tourists and provide business opportunities for many Bahamians to sell their goods and products.”

The market will have a variety of foods and products for sale from ice cream to potato and cassava bread, tamarind sauce, and other Bahamians treats.