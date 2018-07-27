Construction of 25 classrooms and a new administration wing at A.F. Adderley Junior High School are “progressing steadily” and expected to be finished in time for September, a few months ahead of the projected date.

Tim Johnson, chief architect, Ministry of Public Works, said the $14 million project began in January 2017 and has a completion date of November 2018.

“The contractor is pushing for September,” said Mr. Johnson. “If we keep at the pace we are going, we probably can [be finished].”

The scope of works also includes a new computer room, staff lounge, lunch pavilion, additional parking lot spaces and a connection of the new facility to the old facility.

“The contractor is working on linking the two administration wings together. All the classrooms are basically complete; the building is almost complete.”

Mr. Johnson reported that once construction is finished, the portion of the school’s population that operates from Workers House on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway can return to the main campus.

Ranmar Precision Development has the contract to carry out the work to the school.

A.F. Adderley has a population of approximately 800 students.