The death of the Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC) Director Cleophas Adderley for many, including Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, is the “loss of a brilliant and beloved native son.”

The prime minister yesterday reflected on the life and contributions of the cultural icon who died last Wednesday.

“Though an attorney by profession, music was Cleophas’ great vocation. He was a dedicated family man. He was also a Bahamian patriot, who often stated: ‘I love being a Bahamian,’” Dr. Minnis said in a statement.

“Cleophas was famously the Director of The Bahamas National Youth Choir. Over many years he mentored scores of young Bahamians, whose musical talents he meticulously nurtured and developed.

“In the annual concerts of the Choir, Cleophas educated Bahamians about our musical heritage and the music of the world. Through his musical compositions and the compositions of others from so many musical genres, he brought us joy and delight.

“Under his direction, the National Youth Choir toured the capitals and continents of the world, showcasing the beauty and brilliance of our culture and talents, including our musical heritage.”

Dr. Minnis said Mr. Adderley’s spirit lives on within those young individuals especially, whose lives he impacted through his “musical genius.”

The prime minister expressed condolences to Mr. Adderley’s family and close friends on behalf of the country.

He noted that the government will offer a tribute to Mr. Adderley at an “appropriate time.”