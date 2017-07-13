Five people have been arrested in Miami yesterday in connection with a multi-million dollar drug bust involving a vessel that headed out of Nassau.

Up to last night, no identities had been revealed.

U.S. reports indicate that U.S. Customs and Border Protection carried out a routine inspection and search of two vessels coming from Nassau.

According to authorities, the first boat, “The West Win,” contained 70 packages of cocaine, 150 pounds or 68 kilograms in blue bundled boxes.

However, no cocaine was found on the other boat.

Reports revealed that the boxes were behind a stack of Junkanoo Punch soda.

The drugs have a street value of $2.7 million.

Two crew members and three passengers, including a juvenile, were taken in for questioning.

At last report, Homeland Security had taken over the investigation.