Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis expressing condolences on the passing of Bradley Roberts said he was a noted and successful businessman and was dedicated to public life.

A statement from the Cabinet Office said, “he served for 40 years in the front line of politics, twenty-five as a Member of Parliament. He was dedicated to the Progressive Liberal Party, his political home, and up to his retirement from the front line in October 2017, was the National Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party.

“He served as Minister of Works and Utilities and was also a former Minister of Immigration. As well as being Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, he was Deputy Chairman of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company. “

Dr. Minnis said, “Bradley Roberts contributed in various ways to our national development, and was known for his strong opinions on the issues of the day.”

The Prime Minister expressed his surprise at Mr. Roberts’ unexpected passing. The Prime Minister expressed condolences on behalf of the Government of The Bahamas, and on his own behalf, and that of his wife, Patricia. He extended condolences to Mr. Roberts’ wife, Hartlyn, his children, grandchildren, siblings and other family members and friends.