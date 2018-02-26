Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis returned to Haiti’s capital late Saturday afternoon after completing a busy morning schedule that took him outside of Port-au-Prince for most of the day.

The Prime Minister accompanied President of the Republic of Haiti, His Excellency Jovenel Moise on a number of planned events, including the official opening ceremony for the newly-built road between Cap-Haitien and Labadee, a major tourist area.

The two leaders and members of their respective delegations were flown into Cap-Haitien for the drive to Labadee where the opening ceremony took place.

“President Moise is on a serious infrastructural campaign crusade to change Haiti so that you can have proper road transportation from the north, south, east and west, that would allow people to move about freely. [It is a known fact] countries can only move forward with proper infrastructure,” Prime Minister Minnis said.

Both delegations then toured the Agritrans banana production/export facility located in the Caracol Industrial Park.

Prime Minister Minnis said the tour of the facility was “enlightening” adding that negotiating a trade deal whereby The Bahamas could purchase its fruits and vegetables from Haiti could have significant benefits for both countries while also helping with the matter of illegal migration.

“To see the technology that they have there; how advanced they are with farming and the products they produce,” Prime Minister Minnis said. “We can have an excellent relationship and we can purchase a lot of their farm products – be it fruits or vegetables and other farm products from Haiti – which should automatically cut out the “Middle Man.”

“Purchasing directly from Haiti also cuts out that number two and that number three man so that you can purchase quality products directly from the source and that would also help with the problems we face in terms of migration,” Prime Minister Minnis added.

Prime Minister Minnis arrived in Port-au-Prince Saturday morning ahead of the 29th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) scheduled to get underway Monday morning (February 26.)

Prime Minister Minnis was greeted at Toussaint Louverture International Airport by President Moise, allowing the two leaders to continue their acquaintance established almost one year ago in Grenada when the pair both made their inaugural CARICOM addresses at the 38th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.