Androsians heard first hand from Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, on a series of issues including Value Added Tax, a commitment to develop the family islands as well as land reform for new housing facilities.

“We have made a commitment over the next 10 years throughout the islands of Andros, New Providence, Abaco, Exuma and San Salvador, we would construct a minimum of one subdivision per year,” Dr. Minnis said.

“That subdivision would have light, road, water, cable, telephone, everything.

“In New Providence, you would purchase such land for your home for less than $30,000.”

Dr. Minnis added that benefits are also in store for those individuals interested in tapping into the hospitality business.

“Just as we give you land at rock bottom prices to build your homes, we will do the same thing for you to build Bed and Breakfast hotels.

“You would also be able to construct your bed a breakfast duty free,” he said.

Town meetings were held in Nicholls Town, Love Hill, Mangrove Cay and Kemp’s Bay.