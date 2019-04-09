Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Ingraham has assured that tuition at the University of the Bahamas will be free to qualifying students come this fall. The Prime Minister added that the commitment to assist UB’s Family Island students still stands.

He made the comments yesterday responding to concerns stemming from the pending increase in tuition and fees at The University.

Referring to Family Island students he said,“we understand the stress and strain that they and their family undergo in terms of looking for accommodations.

“So we made a commitment that we will help our brothers and sisters coming from the Family Islands and we provide them will $500 per month to assist them with their lodging; so the commitment that we have made we will adhere too,” he said.

The government, said the Prime Minister, has also moved to provide free pre-school education for Bahamians.

“We know that with pre-school education, our citizens have greater opportunities to become better leaders, managers and presidents.

“So we’re providing free pre-school education for Bahamians; so we will be known as the government who will provide education from birth to departure,” he said.

UB fee increases do not impact students currently enrolled and continuing students.

The University of the Bahamas recently announced to its students that beginning fall 2019, all first time, first year students will pay an additional 15 per cent in tuition, with increased charges only on fees which have not been adjusted since the institution’s inception in 1974.

For example, the fee for graduation evaluation forms are set to increase from $100 to $250.

A breakdown of the fee increase revealed that the total cost of these fees combined is to increase from $365 to $925.

UB President Dr. Rodney Smith said the fee increase is because the University is continuously developing.

The Opposition has criticized the government on the fee hike, saying the Minnis administration is stepping back on their campaign promise of free tuition for students at UB.

