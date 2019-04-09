Complaints about long wait time for payouts from the National Insurance Board (NIB), have been acknowledged by National Insurance Minister, Brensil Rolle, who told reporters yesterday that there are ongoing issues at the National Insurance agency.

Speaking with the media, on the sidelines, following a signing between the government and the Inter-America Development bank, Mr. Rolle confirmed there were challenges which he said were being addressed.

“We do have some issues. The public is aware of that. We’re taking steps to correct that and one of the critical things we’ve done is we’ve hired some temporary workers to make sure all of the information is in the system so that we can respond.

“So, yes, there’s an issue, but the waiting time has been reduced since we came to office,” Mr. Rolle said.

As a Cabinet Minister, who also assumes responsibility for the Ministry of Public Services, Mr. Rolle defended the government’s policy to have public servants take accrued vacation leave.

Mr. Rolle also denied the idea of mass retirement in the public sector.

“I’m not aware of any mass retiring in the public service. I don’t know that, [to] exist.

“A few officers were asked to take their vacation from the Police and Defence Force, but I’m not aware of any such mass retiring from the public service.

” It has been the policy all along that individuals ought to take their vacation because the government took the decision a few years ago that they would not pay for vacation leave.

“So, if you accumulate the vacation leave, we’re asking individuals to take their vacation,” Mr. Rolle said.

Just last month eight senior police officers were instructed to take their accrued vacation, this included: Deputy Commissioner Emrick Seymour, Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean and Assistant Commissioner Clarence Reckley, all whose leave will lead up to their respective retirement.

Several Defence Force officers were also instructed to do the same.

