By Gerrino J. Saunders

Journal Staff Writer



At the beginning of the week, Prime Minister Philip Davis, in a written statement, applauded

the recent passage of a United Nations (UN) resolution that calls for the creation of an

intergovernmental committee open to all United Nations member states with a bureau of

approximately 20 members, elected with gender and regional balance in mind. This committee

will then be tasked with establishing the terms of reference for a UN framework convention on

international tax cooperation by August 2024.

The prime minister said, “Our commitment to maintaining the highest tax compliance

standards is unwavering, and this historic moment is a testament to our dedication to

overcoming the inequities propagated by current tax policy frameworks and institutions.

“The decision to adopt a resolution put forward by Nigeria provides potentially the best

opportunity for The Bahamas, other international financial centres (IFCs) and developing

countries to wrest control over international tax matters away from the likes of the

Organization and Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) and European Union

(EU).”

On Monday on the sidelines of the Golden Jubilee Independence Award ceremony at Baha

Mar Resort, reporters asked Prime Minister Davis what kind of impact he believes the

resolution will have on The Bahamas.

He said, “The resolution has been passed, but as you would note most of the major economies

didn’t support it. The OECD countries didn’t support it, but I would have written to the UN

Secretary General in September making a case as to why we ought to have a more independent

and more inclusive body to deal with these issues of taxation. They accepted obviously the

move that I made, I have it in writing I can share the letter with ya’ll, but this is something I

took on from I came into office.”

The prime minister went on to explain why he and his administration decided to take on the

challenge of facing giants like the OECD and EU and agitate for the UN to become the authority

on international tax laws.

He said, “The rules that have been imposed upon us without our even having an ability to discuss

these rules before they are even implemented to understand what it is, because a lot of the times

the rules they put in place and the sanctions that follow impact us and they are sometimes very

costly to implement the initiatives that they want.

“There is no regard to our circumstance, the cost that might be incurred by putting in these

initiatives and what it is doing to our economy, there is no input from Small Island Developing

States, so I’m happy that the UN has listened to my heed. I started this from September of 2021,

my first intervention at the General Assembly, I spoke to this and I see now it is taking root and

hopefully we’ll see how it pans out because at the end of the day, some of these countries, they

are unto themselves.”

Prime Minister Davis said he is hopeful that with 142 countries supporting the resolution it will

ultimately bode well for The Bahamas and other Small Island Developing States that often find

themselves on an OECD or EU financial blacklist.