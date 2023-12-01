By Delvardo Emmanuel
Journal Staff Writer
Bahamas Ambassador to the United States Wendall Jones was among the many
Bahamians who received the Golden Jubilee Independence Award for their
outstanding service to the country.
“It is an honour for me to be honoured by the government and people of The
Bahamas for the Golden Jubilee of The Bahamas. I have been in media for 50
years. And, I am just pleased that the committee and the Government of The
Bahamas decided that my work, my life’s work, it’s worthy of this honour, and I
accept this honour on behalf of all of my family members and many of the people
who worked in media with me over the many years,” Ambassador Jones said.
The event was held on Monday at Baha Mar where recipients, both living and
dead, were acknowledged for their contributions.
During his remarks, Prime Minister Philip Davis congratulated and expressed his
gratitude towards those who were honoured.
“We applaud each of the honorees as national standing bearers, champions and
examples of what we should all aspire to be,” Davis said.
“Our journey over the past five decades has been one of remarkable achievement,
spanning sports, science, business, education, politics, art, music, philanthropy and
media. In just about every field imaginable, nationally, or internationally,
Bahamians are excelling.
“Bahamian men and women, young and old, from all walks of life, have shaped
our national identity and propelled The Bahamas to its esteemed place on the world
stage.
“So, while the year may be coming to an end, our Golden Jubilee is not yet done,
and before it is done, we are recognizing and celebrating the contributions of our
national heroes and heroines our nation builders, our people who made this nation
what it is today.”
Among the list of distinguished persons honoured were 400m Olympian Stephen
Gardiner.
He said, “It’s amazing to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that we all
have been doing for our country, and to celebrate the city of independence, and it’s
just a good feeling for me just to be here and being honoured.”
His Grace Bishop Neil C Ellis was also humbled to receive such an award.
Bishop Ellis commended the government for acknowledging the contributions of
others, however he said it is his desire to see more receiving their flowers before
they decease.
“I think this is what makes the country keep moving because every now and again,
the country needs to pause and acknowledge and recognize persons who have
made contributions,” Bishop Ellis said.
“I hope we can learn to do more before they leave us. So, we don’t have to do so
many posthumous awards, but there’s so many other well-deserving Bahamians. I
hope to get to them very shortly.”
The special Golden Jubilee Award is distinct from the awards under the national
honours system.
Other honourees include Cleophas Adderley, Jr, (posthumously); Dame Anita
Mildred Allen; Paul L Adderley (posthumously); Clifford Darling (posthumously);
Rodney E Bain (posthumously) Sir Baltron Bethel; Marion Bethel-Sears; Sir
Michael Barnett; Edward Clement Bethel (posthumously); Eldred Edison Bethel
(posthumously); Dr. Keva Bethel (posthumously); Dr. Myles Munroe
(posthumously); Sir Etienne Dupuch (posthumously); Dame Janet Gwennett
Bostwick; Dr. Conville Brown; Loretta Butler-Turner; Sir Orville Turnquest;
Shaunae Miller-Uibo and others.