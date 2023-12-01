By Delvardo Emmanuel

Journal Staff Writer

Bahamas Ambassador to the United States Wendall Jones was among the many

Bahamians who received the Golden Jubilee Independence Award for their

outstanding service to the country.

“It is an honour for me to be honoured by the government and people of The

Bahamas for the Golden Jubilee of The Bahamas. I have been in media for 50

years. And, I am just pleased that the committee and the Government of The

Bahamas decided that my work, my life’s work, it’s worthy of this honour, and I

accept this honour on behalf of all of my family members and many of the people

who worked in media with me over the many years,” Ambassador Jones said.

The event was held on Monday at Baha Mar where recipients, both living and

dead, were acknowledged for their contributions.

During his remarks, Prime Minister Philip Davis congratulated and expressed his

gratitude towards those who were honoured.

“We applaud each of the honorees as national standing bearers, champions and

examples of what we should all aspire to be,” Davis said.

“Our journey over the past five decades has been one of remarkable achievement,

spanning sports, science, business, education, politics, art, music, philanthropy and

media. In just about every field imaginable, nationally, or internationally,

Bahamians are excelling.

“Bahamian men and women, young and old, from all walks of life, have shaped

our national identity and propelled The Bahamas to its esteemed place on the world

stage.

“So, while the year may be coming to an end, our Golden Jubilee is not yet done,

and before it is done, we are recognizing and celebrating the contributions of our

national heroes and heroines our nation builders, our people who made this nation

what it is today.”

Among the list of distinguished persons honoured were 400m Olympian Stephen

Gardiner.

He said, “It’s amazing to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that we all

have been doing for our country, and to celebrate the city of independence, and it’s

just a good feeling for me just to be here and being honoured.”

His Grace Bishop Neil C Ellis was also humbled to receive such an award.

Bishop Ellis commended the government for acknowledging the contributions of

others, however he said it is his desire to see more receiving their flowers before

they decease.

“I think this is what makes the country keep moving because every now and again,

the country needs to pause and acknowledge and recognize persons who have

made contributions,” Bishop Ellis said.

“I hope we can learn to do more before they leave us. So, we don’t have to do so

many posthumous awards, but there’s so many other well-deserving Bahamians. I

hope to get to them very shortly.”

The special Golden Jubilee Award is distinct from the awards under the national

honours system.

Other honourees include Cleophas Adderley, Jr, (posthumously); Dame Anita

Mildred Allen; Paul L Adderley (posthumously); Clifford Darling (posthumously);

Rodney E Bain (posthumously) Sir Baltron Bethel; Marion Bethel-Sears; Sir

Michael Barnett; Edward Clement Bethel (posthumously); Eldred Edison Bethel

(posthumously); Dr. Keva Bethel (posthumously); Dr. Myles Munroe

(posthumously); Sir Etienne Dupuch (posthumously); Dame Janet Gwennett

Bostwick; Dr. Conville Brown; Loretta Butler-Turner; Sir Orville Turnquest;

Shaunae Miller-Uibo and others.