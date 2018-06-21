Prime Minister Doctor Hubert Minnis says “Grand Bahama is the ideal location within The Bahamas that can support the establishment and growth of a technology cluster and block chain and other software companies that can jumpstart the technology industry in The Bahamas.”

Dr. Minnis was giving the keynote address yesterday at the first ever block chain and cryptocurrency conference in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The prime minister said that the government has made significant progress with the passing of the Commercial Enterprise Act.

He said, “ in The Bahamas, we understand that establishing and growing a technology industry sector is not easy.

“The Bahamas is uniquely positioned to quickly become the jurisdiction of choice of technology companies, particularly block chain technology companies and fintech solution providers.”

Prime Minister Minnis also said that in order to make this endeavor a success in The Bahamas, several key components must be in place.

These include policies that encourage the vision, an educated and motivated workforce with access to higher education, professional development resources, a flexible immigration policy, and infrastructure that can support population growth.

He said that this will provide telecommunications services that are on par with the rest of the world.

He added, “Grand Bahama was designed and has infrastructure to support 250,000 residents. Today, it has a population of just about 40,000 residents. Broadband connectivity is of the highest quality in The Bahamas.”

The prime minister announced last Monday in his 2018/2019 budget communication the Government will be providing free tuition at the Bahamas Vocational and Technical Institute (BTVI).

He noted yesterday that the school offers degree programs Information Technology for all individuals interested in pursuing a career in the technology sector.