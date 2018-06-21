There is a sincere attempt for the government to rise to meet the challenges which confront our young nation. Those were the words Attorney General, Carl Bethel, in the senate yesterday as he defended what is being called the 2018/2019 People’s Budget.

The Attorney General added that the budget is an enormous exercise in fiscal and financial restraints. On the other hand, it’s a poor national self-sacrifice and burden bearing.

“We are all called upon to make sacrifices and to carry heavy burdens.

“Yes there are aspects of this budget that are a bitter, bitter, pill.

“But it is a bitter pill that we are all called upon to shoulder, to carry, to inwardly digest,” said the Senator.

Senator Bethel added that there are some serious structural problems which must be tackled because they are unsustainable and unsustainably damaging the bright future of the country.

Our reality, he said, is that we have to do more with less.

“We know the reality is that one can only usually do less, with less. That is the reality of where the nation stands today,” said the Senate leader.