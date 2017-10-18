Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis called out Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Chairman, Bradley Roberts, referring to him as belligerent and out of touch, and accused him of political grandstanding.

In a press statement, read by Press Secretary Anthony Newbold yesterday, Dr. Minnis said that he was not surprised by the comments Mr. Roberts made as a result of Health Minister, Dr. Duane Sands reportedly conducting surgeries while a sitting Cabinet Minister.

“It is shameful and disgraceful, though no longer surprising, that the PLP and its belligerent and out of touch Chairman would place political grandstanding and cheap shots ahead of saving lives,” Dr. Minnis said.

He accused the PLP of being concerned about their own interests and not in tune with the needs of Bahamians.

“The PLP is more concerned with playing games and taking care of their own self-interests than it is with the needs of the Bahamian people.

“This is why they were overwhelmingly rejected at the polls, and why most Bahamians continue to hold the PLP in such low regard,” the statement said.

Dr. Minnis suggested that the time the PLP leadership takes in attacking public servants, should be diverted to assisting Bahamian people.

“Instead of attacking a fine public servant, who has selflessly dedicated himself to saving and improving thousands of lives of individuals from every political persuasion, the PLP leadership should donate more of their time and talents to volunteerism, rather than seeking power in order to enrich themselves at the expense of Bahamian people, whom they woefully neglected in their last disastrous, unproductive and scandal-ridden term in office,” Dr. Minnis stated.

Dr. Minnis commended Dr. Sands for his devotion to the Ministry of Health and for his continued commitment to the health of Bahamians and residents and hailed him as an exemplary public servant.

“I want to personally thank my colleague for his stellar commitment to the Bahamian people.

“It comes as no surprise to anyone who knows Dr. Sands that he would volunteer to perform critical surgery for those in need.

“This is in addition to the work he is doing as Minister of Health to make improvements in health care throughout the country,” Dr. Minnis said.

Earlier this week, the Chairman of the PLP accused Dr. Sands of violating an established and longstanding cabinet code of ethics and procedures, stating that as the Minister of Health he [Dr. Sands] placed himself in a “fundamental conflict” with his “private business interest and his public duty”.

Dr. Sands in turn confirmed that he did indeed performed surgeries since his appointment and noted that he made that evidently clear when he contributed to the Budget in May of this year.

He also noted that the services he provided were volunteered services and he was not paid to carry out the task.

Dr. Sands is among two other surgeons who are cardiothoracic surgeons who specializes in dialysis and vascular cases.