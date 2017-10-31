Prime Minister, Doctor Hubert Minnis has been accused of “ dancing the night away while those who voted for him are suffering from unemployment, hunger and deprivation.”

This charge was made in a press statement yesterday by The Progressive Liberal Party.

The night in question that the PLP is referring to was this past Saturday evening when the Free National Movement (FNM) held its Meritorious Council Members Celebratory Ball.

“Nothing appears to us to show us how clueless Prime Minister Minnis is about the suffering the FNM has inflicted on this country in the six months they have been in office than the Prime Minister on the front page this morning dancing and celebrating.

“It is clear that Mr. Minnis and his colleagues are tone deaf and blind as bats to the human suffering that they have inflicted on this economy by firing people from their jobs, by failing to respond to the cries for help and assistance, and by fostering an atmosphere of cutbacks and layoffs throughout the country,” said the statement.

The PLP reminds the public that it remains committed to helping those unemployed Bahamians, those who it said may feel deprived and dispossessed.

“Those who believe that they voted for this FNM government and now they have seen the backs of the FNM. For example, BTC employees are reportedly facing dismissal because they are being forced to sign a contract which will reverse years of Union progress. This today can be traced back to the original sin of the FNM, selling BTC at a fire sale price,” it said.

“While the Prime Minister danced the night away on Saturday last, the cry could be heard in Freeport: “Fix Grand Bahama.” Instead of sending idle messages about the state of the PLP that has always stood for justice and right, the FNM needs to stop dancing and get to work fixing this country,” the PLP statement said.