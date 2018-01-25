Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis touts trip to Texas a success saying that he is positive that that good will come out of the meeting held.

“We had an opportunity to discuss both business opportunity with what we would term similar to the Chamber of Commerce in The Bahamas.

“That grouping in Texas we met with included the senior executives of Google, Silicon Laboratories, Fortune 500 individuals. We had discussions with individuals like the owner of the Houston Rockets, Ebony Magazine and many others.

“All in all, I think it was very successful,” Dr. Minnis said.

“Texas is the number two economy in the US and it’s something we have not taken advantage of, but we will certainly take advantage of that,” he said.

When asked what his expectations are for the success of investors coming in from Texas, Dr. Minnis said he remains positive that good will come out of the meetings.

“We had a very successful meeting with Governor Greg Abbott, and we would have discussed business and educational opportunities.

“We will continue to harness the relationship and build a better a better relationship as we move forward with ourselves and Texas.

“As a doctor, I am very result oriented; so, I am very positive. As for how confident I am, I think positively. I don’t allow negative factors, you must remain focused,” Dr. Minnis said.

During his visit Dr. Minnis also boasted of his most memorable visit while in Houston, a visit with world renown pastor Joel Olesteen.

“We had what I would term my most memorable occasion. We visited with Joel Olesteen, his church I was elated to meet him.

“He prayed for myself and my team and for The Bahamas. He spoke highly of The Bahamas, and he made a commitment that he would visit The Bahamas, very soon,” Dr. Minnis said.

The trip was capped off with a gathering with over 300 in the Bahamian diaspora including students in university, and others working in Houston and a Junkanoo rush-out.