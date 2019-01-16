Prime Minister Doctor Hubert Minnis says his delegation’s meeting with the European Commission yesterday was “very constructive” “This meeting allowed The Bahamas to ensure that the European Commission clearly understood the importance to The Bahamas of its longstanding relationship with member states of the European Union, in particular our trade relationship under the Economic Partnership Agreement.”

The delegation, which included Attorney General Sen. the Hon. Carl Bethel, met with Stephen Quest, Director General of the Directorate Generale for Taxation and Customs Union of the European Commission, and senior members of his team.

The Directorate Generale is responsible for the implementation of taxation policy in the European Union.

The parties discussed the implementation by The Bahamas of commitments agreed and recently enacted to further and to maintain good economic relations with the European Union.

Prior delegations of The Bahamas to the European Commission met with senior personnel and technical teams in the Directorate Generale.

Tuesday’s meeting between the Prime Minister and the Director General is part of an ongoing process which included prior technical meetings. It provided the opportunity for the Prime Minister to reaffirm the commitments of The Bahamas at the highest levels.

The meeting also allowed the Attorney General to give an overview and discuss the new legislative regime with the Director General.

The Director General welcomed and appreciated the presence of the Prime Minister, and the significant commitment demonstrated on behalf of The Bahamas.

Director General Quest noted that The Bahamas and the European Commission enjoy a productive and long-standing relationship. He encouraged and supported ongoing engagement.

As the head of government, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the highest level of the Directorate Generale.

The discussions with EU officials led by Prime Minister Minnis demonstrates the commitment of The Bahamas to protecting the financial services sector, while maintaining a relevant and competitive position of the sector, and to take all possible proactive steps to protect our national economic interests.

The Prime Minister returns to The Bahamas today.