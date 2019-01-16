Categorized | National News

Inmate Escapes From BDC

Posted on 16 January 2019. by Jones Bahamas

National Security Minister Marvin Dames has  confirmed the   escape of an Inmate from The Bahamas Department of Corrections yesterday. 

He also gave the assurance that officers captured and returned the escapee almost immediately and that the public has no reason to be concerned. 

“The  matter is under investigation. It was an incident that was addressed almost immediately after,” he said.

The last attempted escape at the BDC was in august 2018.

The Minister also  commented yesterday on ZNS servers being hacked; a matter that’s under active police investigations.

“This particular incident is something in our planning that we have certainly been anticipating and as an organization, we’re working    to equip the police force on these types of modern day challenges,” the minister said. 

Mr. Dames said they’re working with international partners on how best to address this issue. 

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook