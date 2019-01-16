National Security Minister Marvin Dames has confirmed the escape of an Inmate from The Bahamas Department of Corrections yesterday.

He also gave the assurance that officers captured and returned the escapee almost immediately and that the public has no reason to be concerned.

“The matter is under investigation. It was an incident that was addressed almost immediately after,” he said.

The last attempted escape at the BDC was in august 2018.

The Minister also commented yesterday on ZNS servers being hacked; a matter that’s under active police investigations.

“This particular incident is something in our planning that we have certainly been anticipating and as an organization, we’re working to equip the police force on these types of modern day challenges,” the minister said.

Mr. Dames said they’re working with international partners on how best to address this issue.