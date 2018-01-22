The Minnis Administration will continue to channel resources into areas such as education, healthcare, social development and economic opportunities for persons in the “Over The Hill”.

Prime Minister Doctor Hubert A. Minnis made this commitment while addressing the 17th Jones Communications Network’s (JCN) Person of the Year and Civil Society Awards Ceremony last Friday at Jones Communications Media Centre, University Drive.

“We will only truly achieve success as a nation when more of us succeed. This is why I am committed to the redevelopment of Over-the-Hill and to providing training and other opportunities for entrepreneurship for young Bahamians.

“This is why I am also committed to Family Island development and to a rebound and a renaissance for long-struggling Grand Bahama,” Prime Minister Minnis added.

Dr. Minnis, who was named Jones Communications Network’s Person of the Year for 2017, used the opportunity to further explain the path his Administration will take in order to “build a better Bahamas while providing greater opportunities for Bahamians – especially our young people.”

He said his Administration will use the tools of education and the internet to “help our young Bahamians succeed and flourish.”

“This is why I have an emphasis on improving pre-school and introducing more technology-based learning into our schools.

“This is why my Government will introduce an ambitious programme for the development of young entrepreneurs. This is why I have insisted on introducing free WiFi to communities Over-the-Hill.

“Gutenberg played a key role in the development of the Renaissance, Reformation, the Age of Enlightenment and the scientific revolution and laid the material basis for the modern, knowledge-based economy, and the spread of learning to the masses.

“Gutenberg’s accomplishment helped a mass of people to realize their talents and imaginations. This included the great inventor and artist Leonardo Da Vinci who had around 300 books in his library.

“Today, the tools that will help our young Bahamians to succeed and flourish are education and the internet,” said Prime Minister Minnis.