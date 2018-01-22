Several Bleachers were extensively damaged yesterday as the Announcer’s booth at the old Thomas A. Robinson Stadium went up in flames.

In an interview with The Journal, Fire Chief Superintendent Walter Evans said the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, but the damage to the immediate area was extensive.

“Shortly before 12, the police had received a call of a structural fire at the Thomas Robinson stadium officers from the Fire Services responded with three units.

“Upon arrival they met heavy flames coming from a building which is known as the announcer’s booth. Officers quickly controlled and extinguished the fire which left the area extensively damaged.

“A number of chairs had been destroyed, which was in the immediate front area. An investigation is currently underway and the cause of the blaze has not been determined at this point,” Mr. Evans said.

There was no extensive damage to any other parts of the property and none of the workers in the stadium suffered any injuries due to the fire.

Police say arson is not expected at this time.