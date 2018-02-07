Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis and members of the PLP are standing by Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin’s side should she be suspended from the House of Assembly. This was confirmed by Mr. Davis during a press conference yesterday at PLP Headquarters.

Mrs Hanna-Martin and Speaker of the House of Assembly Halston Moultrie exchanged some heated words last week . Mr. Moultrie asked her to leave and the House and instructed the Sergeant-At-Arms not to allow the MP within the precincts of the Parliament.

Hanna-Martin felt she was being unfairly targeted by the speaker.

“The issue surrounding Glenys Hanna- Martin emanates from the fact that she was standing up for the rights workers terminated from their jobs at the Eleuthera Airport .

“Two single mothers who had been unceremoniously thrown under the bus by this government and we know it is political,” Mr. Davis said.

The two women were fired from their post as Managers of the airport in Eleuthera; one was in attendance, Mrs. Gibson, who flew in from Eleuthera to attend a meeting last night which was held in the Englerston constituency at EP Roberts’s primary school.

“We support her in defending her right to freedom of speech and to correct the denial of her right to represent the right of the people of Englerston. She, nor we, will be deterred in that fight,” Davis confirmed.

Although Mr. Davis has spoken to both the leader of the Government Business in the House of Assembly, Renward Wells as well as Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on the efficacy of Hanna-Martin’s suspension, there appears to be no middle ground on the issue.

Mr. Davis informed the media, “It appears that they are on the course to suspend Mrs. Hanna-Martin. We will stand by her if she is suspended and not return to the house or the senate as long as she is under suspension.”

Mr. Davis and his party are determined to push back for as long as it takes.