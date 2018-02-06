Three men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections yesterday for alleged murders.

Before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt was able to commence court, she was held back due to the prosecution’s absence from court, although Central Detective Unit (CDU) Officers brought the accused shackled and handcuffed.

The two men accused of killing a 34 year old male on Irish Spring Court off Plantol Street two weeks ago were brought before Magistrate Court yesterday.

Appearing before the Chief Magistrate were 23 year old Donnavon Rolle of Faith Ave North and 22 year old Berkeley Bedfort of High Street, Flamingo Gardens. Both were charged with intentionally causing the death of Chamico Mackey also known as ‘Daddy Meeks’; they were formally charged one count of murder on January 24th.

Rolle was represented by Attorney Ian Cargill while Bedfort had no representation.

Also appearing before Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt yesterday was 21 year old Travis Taylor of Curtis Street. He was charged with intentionally causing the death of 37 year old Milsade Ulysee of Rupert Dean Lane on January 20th. Taylor was represented by Attorney Donna Major.

All three men were not required to enter a plea and were remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until March 20th , where they will then be able to apply for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment to fast track their case to the Supreme Court.