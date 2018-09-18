The Progressive Liberal Party has announced that it is having its second module for aspirant candidates in Grand Bahama on the 28th September 2018 at the PLP’s headquarters in Freeport.The scheduled speakers for the occasion will be Professors Chris Curry and Michael Stevenson on the political history of the Bahamas; Edison Key; Obie Wilchcombe and Senator Michael Darville are also scheduled to deliver presentations.

The Party’s Leader Philip Brave Davis, its Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and the Chairman of the Party Senator Fred Mitchell will also speak and be in Grand Bahama for the discussions.

A public meeting is planned for Saturday 29 September at the PLPs Headquarters beginning at 7 p m.

Senator Mitchell said, “We are looking for good men and women of all ages and demographics who support the progressive cause and are interested in public service at the level of running for national or local office, for serving on statutory boards and corporations and who wish to serve as diplomats.

“In order to run for the Progressive Liberal Party, the aspirant candidate will have to have been certified as having participated in this module.

“This is being put on for people in the Northern Bahamas: Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini,” said Mr Mitchell.