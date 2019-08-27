It’s been 19 years since the death of former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling and yesterday members the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), along with Pindling’s wife Dame Marguerite commemorated his death.

“All I’m asking of you is don’t forget him. Look around this Bahamas, you can’t help but to remember. No matter where you go,” Dame Marguerite said during the ceremony at Pindling’s mausoleum at St. Agnes Cemetery.

“We just want to give thanks for his work, his witness, the passion he showed for his people. He’s still showing it through his people. I think that’s why we’re all here today – we’re feeling his presence.”

Joining the ceremony were PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell and Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Bishop Arnold Josey.

“You should never ever forget. I pray that the Bahamas never ever forget, no matter who the young people come up behind. Those of you don’t know that struggle. You don’t know that story,” Josey said.

Cooper took time to thank Dame Marguerite for her service to the country.

“Let me say how grateful the nation is for you having served as governor general with class and distinction and the nation is forever grateful too. The Progressive Liberal Party is grateful to you and we thank you entirely,” Cooper said.

“It is important for us to always celebrate the life and time of Sir Lynden. He’s a man who has sacrificed his life and given of himself all that he had at a very young age, made sacrifices of himself, his family, his money and all that he could give to liberate the Bahamian people.”

Mitchell announced PLP’s plan to commemorate Sir Lynden if the PLP is elected as government in the next general election.

“We are committed to declaring Sir Lynden the father of the nation. We are committed to a triple sized statue on the hill overlooking the harbour of the Botanical Gardens. To that the people will know this is the man who created, who championed the modern Commonwealth of The Bahamas and who stood up for the people of African descent,” Mitchell said.

While alive, Sir Lynden served as prime minister of the Bahamas for nearly 26 years. He led the country to independence from Great Britain and served as a member of the House of Assembly for 41 consecutive years.

Today, he would have been 89 years old.